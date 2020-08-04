The big surprise, Kim Derald Jorgensen, arrived on June 17, 1963, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Derald Clyde and Ellen Mae Price Jorgensen. Kim was very much loved by his family and we are broken-hearted by his passing from complications related to surgery. He passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Kim contracted an infection in his brain, shortly after birth, which affected his learning. He focused on how things work and became exceptional at understanding mechanics. He also loved the sheen and interesting colors he was able to achieve when painting cars and trucks. He was also talented at welding yard art and made some beautiful pieces.
He loved putting tracks in pristine snow and pushing his snowmachine to its limits. He liked exploring Ghost Towns looking for anything that would provide insight into the past. He watched the science channel and could recite all kinds of interesting scientific facts. He created Raspberry Go Red Ice Cream, a delicious ice cream he shared with his family.
Kim was a kind and generous person. He helped family whenever and however he could. He was always thinking up just the right gift to give. He took after his dad in loving pranks and making people laugh!!!
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Miskin Jorgensen; his mother, Ellen Jorgensen; his sisters: Susan (Fred) Larson, Debbie Jorgensen, and Lorna (Paul) Jorgensen; his brother, Terry (Marlene) Jorgensen; numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
A celebration of Kim's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 7, 2020, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com
.