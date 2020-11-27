1/
Kip Poulson
Kip Duane Poulson was born April 20, 1959 to Duane and Connie Poulson. Kip was the 3rd of 5 children being the only son with two older sisters Kim and Janee and younger sisters Tana and Kori.

Kip was a 12 year graduate of Aberdeen High School. Kip loved farming and was able to do what he loved for 42 years. On September 9 1978 he married Carla Kendall and of this union they had two children, son Kasey and 4 years later daughter Chelsey. Kip's pride and joy was his farm and friends, but most of all his children.

In 2005 his son Kasey joined him on the farm. The only thing that could make him love farming more was the opportunity to do it with his son. Kasey and Kip farmed side by side until Kip's untimely death. In 2010 his daughter blessed him with the first of two grandchildren, Boston, followed by Rhya 4 years later. He loved them immensely.

Kip is survived by his children Kasey Kip (Lucinda) Poulson, Chelsey Dawn (Ryan) Peterson and two grandchildren Boston Ryan Peterson and Rhya Dawn Peterson. Parents Duane and Connie Poulson, sisters Kym (Rob) Kirk, Janee (Eric) Robinson, Tana (Jeff) Pahl and Kori Ogao, along with too many nieces, nephews and friends to mention.

His cause and untimely death on November 19th 2020 was shocking to his family and friends and he will be greatly missed by anyone who knew him.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Idaho Food Bank. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.

Published in Post Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Rose Mortuary
170 Idaho St
American Falls, ID 83211
(208) 226-2147
