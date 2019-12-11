|
Kirkland Rigby Hansen passed away with eight other beloved family members on November 30, 2019, in a tragic accident in South Dakota at the age of 48. He was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather and will be remembered for his kindness, love, and devotion to his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He was a man of integrity, virtue, and faith and was loved by his family and friends.
Kirk was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 13, 1971, to Jim and Coralie Rigby Hansen. He was the youngest of three children and was adored by his older brother and sister. Kirk was raised in Idaho Falls and attended Bonneville High School where he made lasting friendships. He was an athletic and competitive young man who loved sports and the thrill of the game. As a young man, Kirk frequently took on tasks and responsibilities well beyond his age, often heading to work instead of joining his friends at the ballfield. He loved his family fiercely and wanted to do his part in the family business.
As a young man, Kirk was taught by goodly parents that work was a privilege and a mark of integrity. He loved to work hard, and he loved to play equally as hard. Some of his favorite activities included hunting, boating, fishing, and biking. All of these activities were centered around his family-the people he loved the most. Because of his strong upbringing, he introduced his own children to the love of work and the satisfaction of a job well done. Kirk was a wonderful son who loved his parents dearly. He expressed his love often with kind words and actions. Even during his busiest times, he never failed to call his parents to check on them and let them know how much he loved them.
Following graduation, he attended Ricks College and studied Business Finance. Toward the end of that year and after receiving his mission call to serve in the France Paris Mission, he met his sweetheart, Rebecca Kunz. It didn't take long for the two of them to fall head-over-heels for each other. They spent countless hours together talking, laughing, and dreaming of their future. Kirk left for his mission in May of 1990 and seven months later, Rebecca received her call to serve in the Switzerland Zurich Mission. They wrote countless letters back and forth, supported one another, and encouraged each other to serve faithfully. Kirk would often share how tempting it was as he looked at the train schedule in Paris and notice that Zurich was just an hour away. He loved his mission, was a valiant missionary, and served with his whole heart. He had many leadership opportunities and loved serving with President Jones as the Assistant to the President. Kirk came home from his mission in June of 1992, and Rebecca returned in July of that year. In true "Kirk style," they were engaged just two weeks later and married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 19, 1992.
Kirk and Rebecca had a special relationship. They truly felt they were guided to each other. They welcomed six beautiful children into their family: Jessica, Alexis, Stockton, Zachary, Joshua, and Logan. Words can't describe the love and devotion Kirk showed to his family. He spent much of his seemingly endless energy providing experiences and learning opportunities for his children. Kirk taught them by example how to learn, how to work, how to have fun, and most importantly how to be disciples of Jesus Christ. Kirk could often be found in the backyard with his boys throwing a football, playing one-on-one, or helping them find the strike zone. When the backyard got locked down in the Idaho winters, Kirk would often bring the boys and the balls in the house, much to Rebecca's dismay. He loved his sweet daughters and beamed as he watched them in their dance recitals, piano performances, and especially as he watched them become mothers. His children were his pride and joy. Seeing them gain confidence, chase their dreams, and achieve their goals brought Kirk his greatest joys. He loved being a PaPa to his 4 grandchildren. We all delighted watching him roll around with them on the trampoline and play steamroller.
Kirk genuinely loved working in the family businesses-Conrad and Bischoff, KJ's Super Stores, Kyani, and other ventures-and was instrumental in their growth and success. Kirk was just as comfortable on a backhoe as he was in a boardroom. Kirk was competitively driven. He truly loved the challenges and rewards that came from driving a business forward. He left the house every morning with anticipation and excitement -- he seldom had a bad day. He was known for his work ethic, tenacity, and mentorship to other aspiring entrepreneurs and enjoyed decades-long business partnerships with many close friends. Kirk was instrumental in building his family's business from a small-town operation into many successful enterprises, one of which spans over 60 countries and 20 languages. He had great vision and was driven to do his part in making the world a better place.
Kirk loved his Heavenly Father and served faithfully in the church in many capacities. One of the hallmarks of Kirk's character was how quickly he responded when others were in need. He was extraordinarily generous with his time, resources, and love, but often did so discreetly without praise or recognition. The impact of Kirk's ministry during his short time on earth will be felt for generations to come. He was ever young and had an incredible faith and belief in the youth of this world. He knew how to lift burdens, strengthen the weak, and remind them that our Heavenly Father has a divine plan for each of us.
Kirk loved life on many levels; he loved to have fun and was always willing to share his humor and bring everyone to his "happy place." Oh, how he loved to watch an old movie and share the familiar one-liners. Christmas was his favorite time of the year. Kirk always found pleasure in the excitement of the season and the love he had for family and his Savior. He was quick to laugh and to smile but was just as apt to blot a tear when touched by the kindness of others, the joy of his loved ones, and when his testimony burned bright.Kirk is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Rebecca Kunz Hansen; daughters, Jessica (Tyson) Dennert and Alexis (Kyle) Naylor; sons, Zachary Hansen and Josh Hansen; daughter-in-law, Hannah (Stockton) Hansen; grandchildren, Karter and Brogan Naylor, and Hanley and William Dennert; mother, Coralie (James) Hansen; sister, Lauralie (Scott) Seedall; and many adoring in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Services for Kirk Hansen are combined with services for his sons, Stockton Hansen and Logan Hansen, and will take place at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 16, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Drive, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. A broadcast of the service will also be available at the Village Park Ward, 1345 Clarence Drive, in Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 11, 2019