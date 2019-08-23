|
Kirk Lee Locke was called home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2019 in East Canyon, Utah while enjoying a wonderful Sunday with his family.
Kirk was born on January 10, 1954 in Enterprise, Oregon to Wayne and Laura Jean Locke. He grew up hunting, fishing, playing sports and harassing his older sister, who harassed him right back in typical sibling fashion. He graduated from Enterprise High School in 1972.
Kirk married the love of his life, Diana Lynne Jennings Locke on December 13, 1975 in Joseph, Oregon. Kirk and Diana lived in Oregon most of their lives, raising their three children in Eastern Oregon. Kirk worked for the Forest Service Road Crew and at the mills before going to work at ODOT, retiring as the maintenance coordinator in 2011.
Following his retirement, Kirk and his wife moved to Utah to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Their last move in 2016 took them to Idaho where Diana finished her career and they enjoyed retirement together; doing what they loved most with their kids and grandkids.
Kirk's faith and family were the center of his life and his pride and joy. He enjoyed many activities such as woodworking, hunting, fishing, boating, four wheeling, camping, golfing. Kirk was a charismatic larger than life soul who was a friend to all and looked at by many of the kids' friends as a second dad. His love and dedication to family and friends was second to none.
Kirk was a member of the Watersprings Church, a church and body that fueled his passion for Christ even more.
Kirk is survived by his wife of 43 years, Diana Locke; daughter, Casey Morse, grandsons, Ethan and Trysten of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter and son-in-law, Clay and Heather Rector, grandsons, Wyatt and Dylan of Hooper, UT; sister, Terry Earsley of Ukiah, CA; and numerous other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Laura Jean Locke; and his son, Cody Locke.
Services will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Enterprise Christian Church, 85035 Joseph Hwy, Enterprise, OR. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 23, 2019