Kirk Charles Taylor, 51, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 5, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Kirk was born June 26, 1968, in Idaho Falls, ID, to Benjamin Kent Taylor and Joyce Hart Taylor. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He also attended Ricks College and received his Associates degree.
On May 15, 1993, he married Natalie Jo Martin in Idaho Falls, ID. Kirk and Natalie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Kirk worked for his family's business, Hart Pontiac,and then later at Papa Tom's Pizza and in the produce department at Sam's Club.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in the Colorado, Denver mission. He enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos football and the Utah Jazz basketball teams. He listened to classic 80's rock music, and especially the band Journey.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Natalie Jo Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Kaitlyn (Bill) Houx of Rigby, ID; son, Dustin (MaKenzie Martindale) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Abby (Bridger) Taylor of Buena Vista, VA; daughter, Holly Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Michael (Leslie) Taylor of Kimberly, ID; sister, Cecy (Kevin) Burtenshaw of Riverton, UT; and 3 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, B. Kent and Joyce Taylor.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Idaho Falls West Stake Center, 2040 Brentwood in Idaho Falls, with Bishop Jedd Jones officiating from the Fox Hollow Ward. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue) and from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior at the church. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Mar. 6, 2020