Kitrena Inez Pannel, 63, of Blackfoot, passed away, July 13, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
Kitrena was born February 14, 1957 as Kitrena Inez Cody to Elisa Lula and Laverne James Cody. She was born and grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho where she married Richard Iverson and gave birth to two children, Katina (Michael) Dunn and Richard Rocky (Terri) Iverson. She became a nurses's assistant and in her spare time she loved plastic canvas and scrapbooking along with painting ceramics for her family as gifts.
Kitrena and Richard divorced and she moved her children to Louisiana. While there she married her 2nd husband and 13 years later they were divorced. In 1985 the family moved back to Blackfoot, and in 1990 she married her 3rd husband. 42 days later they were divorced. In 1991 Kasi was born into the family and later Karena was adopted into the family in 2005. In 2006 she divorced her 4th husband and afterward she spent the rest of her life caring for her two younger children and the rest of her family.
She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
Kitrena is survived by her children; Katrina (Michael) Dunn, Richard Rocky (Terri) Iverson, Kasi (Corie) Mikesell, Karena (Angel) Moreano; her loving siblings, James (Alicia) Cody, Timo (Ronda) Cody, and Katie Higgins; 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
under the tab "Video Broadcast".
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
