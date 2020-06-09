Kolae Marie Kinghorn, age 59, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her home.
She was born November 25, 1960 in Moscow, Idaho, to Dale and Margie Kinghorn. She had one older brother, Kirby, and three younger sisters, Kareen, Kamille, and Krystal. They lived in Pullman, Washington, while Dale attended Veterinarian School at Washington State University, then moved home to Rigby, Idaho, for a short period before moving to California for a few years.
When Kolae was in the 5th grade, the family moved back to Idaho, residing in Idaho Falls, where Kolae attended O.E. Bell Junior High and Skyline High Schools. Shortly after graduating from high school in 1979, she married and had her first two children, Nicole and Thomas. She was a stay-at-home mother to the kids and later returned to school, attending Idaho State University. Her third child, Kirby Dale, was born in May of 1997. She stayed home to care for Kirby and later earned her associate's degree in surgical technology from Eastern Idaho Technical College. She was passionate about her career and loved assisting in all types of surgical procedures.
Kolae also very much enjoyed attending church and participating in Bible studies, as well as getting to spend time and attend activities with her children and grandson, Braden. In August of 2019, her second grand baby, Margaret, was born, and we wish so much that she would've had more time to get to know her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dale Kinghorn and Margie Moedl Kinghorn. She is survived by her children, Nicole (Ryan), Thomas (Brianna), and Kirby; grandchildren, Braden and Margaret; siblings, Kirby Kinghorn (Jamie), Kareen Freeman (Jim), Kamille Kinghorn, and Krystal Kinghorn; uncles, aunts, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to ISU Credit Union to the Kolae Kinghorn Donation Account to assist with funeral costs.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Crosspoint Community Church, 1900 Grandview Drive.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 9, 2020.