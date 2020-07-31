Koree Lynn Olsen Gosnell Thompson, 46, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 18, 1973 in Idaho Falls, Idaho the daughter of Steven Douglas Olsen and Cathryn Jane Drollinger.
Koree grew up in the Osgood area and moved to Blackfoot in 2001 with her soulmate, Darren Thompson.
She attended elementary school in Osgood and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended ISU.
Koree worked at the family business, All-States Distributing in Blackfoot.
She enjoyed making crafts with her creative side. She always had a project going. She enjoyed camping, scuba diving, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. Koree really enjoyed photography she always had a camera in her hand capturing memories.
She is survived by her lifelong soulmate, Darren Thompson; children, Kyle James Buxton, Killean Douglas (Felicia) Taylor, Cynthia Marie Thompson, Ariana Kathlene (Colton Nelson) Gosnell,; siblings, Shane Douglas Olsen, Alicia Gail Galbrath and Brandon Keith Olsen, mother, Cathryn Jane Olsen and grandchildren, Kiana, Keyovanni, Nakiyah (Kyle's), Jonathan, Lyilee, Braxten, Kaityn, Krayden (Killean and Felicia's) Canyon (Ariana and Colton's) and Alexis (Cynthia's).
She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Douglas Olsen.
The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho.
Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
under the tab "Video Broadcast".
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.