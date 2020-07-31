1/1
Koree Lynn Olsen Gosnell Thompson
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Koree's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Koree Lynn Olsen Gosnell Thompson, 46, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 18, 1973 in Idaho Falls, Idaho the daughter of Steven Douglas Olsen and Cathryn Jane Drollinger.

Koree grew up in the Osgood area and moved to Blackfoot in 2001 with her soulmate, Darren Thompson.

She attended elementary school in Osgood and graduated from Skyline High School. She also attended ISU.

Koree worked at the family business, All-States Distributing in Blackfoot.

She enjoyed making crafts with her creative side. She always had a project going. She enjoyed camping, scuba diving, traveling and spending time with her grandkids. Koree really enjoyed photography she always had a camera in her hand capturing memories.

She is survived by her lifelong soulmate, Darren Thompson; children, Kyle James Buxton, Killean Douglas (Felicia) Taylor, Cynthia Marie Thompson, Ariana Kathlene (Colton Nelson) Gosnell,; siblings, Shane Douglas Olsen, Alicia Gail Galbrath and Brandon Keith Olsen, mother, Cathryn Jane Olsen and grandchildren, Kiana, Keyovanni, Nakiyah (Kyle's), Jonathan, Lyilee, Braxten, Kaityn, Krayden (Killean and Felicia's) Canyon (Ariana and Colton's) and Alexis (Cynthia's).

She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Douglas Olsen.

The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave. Blackfoot, Idaho.

Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com under the tab "Video Broadcast".

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved