Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604

Korry Dean Blackburn, 58, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Korry was born May 16, 1961 in Rexburg, Idaho to Monty K Blackburn and Deana Kaye Allgood Blackburn. He graduated from Rigby High School in 1980. That same year, he married Angela Rainey; they were blessed with 3 children: Erica, Jordan, and Cassandra. They later divorced. In 2005 he married Lesli Poehler in Hawaii and gained a daughter, Maddie. They later divorced. Since 1999, Korry was the proud owner and operator of KB Striping, a pavement marking company. He was also a member of the Eagle Rock Art Guild and was an extraordinary artist, specializing in oil painting. Some of his favorite pastimes included spending time with his family outdoors - camping, fishing, hunting, and golfing. Later in life he also took pleasure in riding motorcycles with his friends. He will always be remembered for his kind spirit, tender heart, unwavering strength, and his mischievous sense of humor. He is survived by his daughters, Erica (Morgan) Holmes of Lynn Haven, FL, Cassandra Blackburn of Ammon, Maddie Poehler of Idaho Falls; son, Jordan (Mindi) Blackburn of Meridian; mother, Deana (Doyle) Heyrend of Idaho Falls; sister Camille Blackburn of Coeur d' Alene; brothers, Chris (Lucinda) Blackburn, Bran (Regina) Heyrend, Randy (Pam) Heyrend, Trad (Darby) Heyrend all of Idaho Falls, and 5 beautiful granddaughters; Mataya, Myleigh, Sophia, Olivia and Ivy. He was preceded in death by his father, Monty K Blackburn, and nephews Teagen and Brycen Blackburn. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, 101 W. Main Street, Rigby. The family will receive friends from 6 - 7:30 pm, Monday May 27, 2019 and from 9:30 to 10:45 am, Tuesday, both at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 24, 2019