1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kristen Johnson Ingram, nee Dorothy Elizabeth Johnson,died February 15, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society, 840 E Elva St., Idaho Falls, ID 83401.



Born 01/19/1931 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona to Frank E. Johnson - New Mexico and Daisy Metcalf Johnson - Alabama. An only child, Kristen grew up in Southern California.



Kristen was widowed after a long marriage to Ronald Ingram, Springfield, OR. She was married earlier to Maxwell O. Schramm, father of her three children: daughter Susan E. Speir, mother of grandchildren, Andrew Betts and Adam Betts (great-grandchildren Lee Betts and Elliot Betts); daughter Carol K. Thomas, mother of grandchild, James Radnich (great-grandchild Luka Harris Maxwell Radnich); and son, Frank Johnson Schramm, grandchildren Victor Schramm and Max Schramm (great-grandchild Henry Bearss Schramm)



Kristen majored in Philosophy at Arizona State University with a Bachelor's degree. She continued her education in San Diego, California, majoring in music.



Her occupations included art teacher, piano teacher, published author, writing Instructor and editor, and frequent keynote speaker.



Kristen was a lifelong Episcopalian. She is best remembered for her numerous authored works including"Quiet Time With God," "Life With the Huckleberry Christ," "Being A Christian Friend,"



"Childless But Not Barren," "Wine at the End of the Feast,""Living With A Dangerous God," (with her writing partner Linda Clare of Eugene), and her secular novel, "Rule of Silence."



A lecturer and speaker, active in many Episcopal and ecumenical communities, Kristen was involved for many years in Democratic Party politics in California and Oregon.



She was an accomplished pianist, piano teacher and songwriter. She dabbled in photography with several photographs published by Arizona Highways Magazine.



Friends and relatives remember her for her wonderful storytelling, sense of humor, playful spirit and her affection for silliness.She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Idaho Falls, Wednesday March 13th at 1:00p.m. with the Rev. Canon Lucinda Ashby presiding.