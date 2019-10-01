|
|
Kristine Follett of Salt Lake City passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 in Farmington Utah.
Kris was born on August 22, 1952 in Logan, Utah to John Nelson and Lorna Lamont Follett.
The family moved to Idaho Falls, ID when she was age 5 where she attended school, ultimately graduating from Bonneville High. She was very active in school; going to all the dances with friends, performing with the high school drill team, "The Honeybees", as well as excelling academically.
After graduation she attended Brigham Young University, graduating with a Bachelors degree in Office Administration. Her first job out of college was in Arizona, where she lived and worked for a couple years before moving to Salt Lake City, where she stayed the rest of her years.
In Salt Lake, Kris made many life-long friends through her job, volunteering with the Utah Symphony, regularly attending classes at the gym, and participating in her responsibilities as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kris was a member of the NAMSS (National Association of Medical Staff Services) and the UAMSS (Utah association of Medical Staff Coordinators) and served as president of both. She also sat on the Community Development board for Primary Children's Hospital Foundation.
She served as the Medical Staff Coordinator at CompHealth and Molina Health Care for a combined 20 years.
Kris was a hard worker, building a reputation of being dependable, conscientious, and thorough. She was a willing listener, making time for and showing interest in others' lives and families oftentimes seeing a need and showing up with a gift or a helping hand unexpectedly. She was known to notice those who were struggling and take the time to help where she could.
As an example of her selfless nature, in 1994, she donated one of her kidneys to her niece who was in kidney failure. Kris often said, though she didn't have children, this was a way she was able to "give life" to someone. Truly a selfless gift.
In 2018, Kris was diagnosed with cancer which she bravely fought for over a year. She was always positive, rarely complaining through various treatments and procedures over the next year. Her hospital room and home were always filled with a constant stream of friends and family whom she always welcomed with open arms regardless of it being a good or bad day.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents, John and Lorna Follett. She is survived by her sisters Deanna (Gene) Cook of Idaho Falls, ID, Kathy (Dennis) Gibbons of Farmington, UT, her brothers John (Kathy) Follett of Idaho Falls, ID, and twin William (Gretchen) Follett of Rigby, ID, many nieces and nephews, as well as her work, gym, and church families.
She will be missed.
We have been so grateful for the many hospital, hospice, and other medical personnel who have taken such excellent care of Krissy during this time. Your efforts have made a real difference in making a difficult time bearable. Thank you.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3, from 6pm-8pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Salt Lake City. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, October 4, from 9am-9:45am at the Farmington South Stake Center, 695 S 200 E, Farmington, UT 84025, which will be followed by a funeral service at 10am. Interment Preston Cemetery, Idaho.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 1, 2019