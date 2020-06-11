Krystal Jean Kirkham Hicks, 83, of Shelley died June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family after a lingering illness of dementia, liver failure Cancer of the GI tract.
She was born on January 16, 1937 in Shelley, Idaho to E. Douglas Kirkham and Geneal Jensen Kirkham.
She attended schools in Shelley graduating in 1955. After graduation she attended Nursing school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She worked in her parent's variety store Kirkham's in Shelley and also worked as an LPN at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Idaho Falls Idaho, LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho, Oceanside Hospital in Oceanside, California. She is the longest licensed LPN in the state of Idaho.
Krystal was a homemaker and liked to crochet, scrapbook, embroider, sing and play the piano and organ. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was the ward organist for over 40 years.
In the 8th grade she met Marvin Cleve Hicks and they were later married on October 8, 1954 in the Logan, Utah Temple. Together they had 5 children, 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank The Gables of Shelley, Encompass Health of Idaho Falls and Wallace Baker Family Practice for their wonderful, caring and compassionate service to Krystal for the last few months.
She is preceded in death by, her parents (Douglas & Geneal), sister (Deauna Kirkham Weber), son (Neal Hicks), and 2 grandchildren (Brandon & Lorna Hoskins.)
She is survived by her husband Marvin Hicks of Shelley. Idaho. Brother in law John Weber of Bluffdale, Utah. Brother Jan (Lana) Kirkham of Shelley, Idaho. Daughter Barbara (Terrell) Hoskins of Shelley. Idaho. Sons John (Kim) Hicks of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, Ed (Yvonne) Hicks of Pocatello, Idaho and Richard (Misty) Hicks of Idaho Falls, Idaho.
The family will greet friends Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery from 2:00-3:00 p.m. with a private family service to follow.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jun. 11, 2020.