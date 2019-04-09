Resources More Obituaries for Kuade Jorgensen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kuade Jorgensen

1992 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Kuade Tegan Jorgensen made this beautiful world a better place on August 24, 1992. The world gained an amazing soul with the biggest smile, blonde hair, and amazing blue eyes which melted everyone's heart from day one.



Kuade grew up in Shelley, Idaho, making his parents, Kyle and Alesha, proud. He teased, loved, and brightened the lives of his older brother, Tayte, and little sister, Kailey. Kuade enjoyed being the center of attention anytime there were friends and family. Wherever he went, he made a friend and always made sure that they felt special.



He had the biggest heart, and he loved giving as much as he did receiving. With his big heart came a passion and a need for speed. Kuade loved to race dirt bikes, snow machines, and anything that had a throttle. He had no fear, which meant many visits to the emergency room. He drove his mother crazy bragging to her about doing wheelies at 70 mph on the freeway with his Kawasaki green bullet bike.



Kuade's first job was as a lifeguard at the Idaho Falls Aquatic Center. Once again, with his big heart and attitude, he was able to teach swimming lessons to hundreds of kids and made lasting impressions. He graduated from Hillcrest High School and loved the game of soccer. He had many adventures with his trusty Ford Ranger from Seattle to Minot, North Dakota. Kuade was a shingle and siding slayer. He became an owner of his very own construction business called "DA Best Construction." He was a very hard worker and did everything so well. Kuade used his many skills to help family and friends.



He was just as sweet as all the candy he ate. Day or night, hot or cold, he would be there, just give him a call. He happily shoveled driveways and roofs of grandparents, neighbors, and aunts. Kuade had many wonderful friends and enjoyed motorcycle riding, snow boarding, concerts, and shenanigans wherever they went. He loved Netflix, playing video games, and was a big kid who enjoyed making all the little kids in his life happy. He was always there for a friend in need. He could brighten any room with his big, carefree smile and gave bear hugs that made you feel like you were the most important person in the world. He had a champagne taste for everything and lived on the beer budget. With a Thrifty Nickel, now come to call it a KSL Classified, he could find a reason to buy everything.



Loved by many and will be missed by all, Fly High 824.



Kuade was welcomed by his great grandparents, Hank and Grace Kandler, Bud and Cassie Hastings, and grandmother, Dana Jorgensen. His memory lives on with his parents, Kyle and Alesha Jorgensen; brother, Tayte Stewart; sister, Kailey Jorgensen; grandparents, Jeff and Beverly Hastings, Tom Jorgensen, and Evie Jorgensen; his aunts and uncles, Bryer and Tyneil Hastings, Kendall and Sandy Jorgensen, Kathy Jorgensen, Kelly and Pat Decker; along with many loving cousins and amazing friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Friday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both times at the funeral home. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the Cache-Clawson Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2019