Kwaina Matthew Tabbytite, 40, passed away July 14, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center, in Pocatello, Idaho.
Kwaina was born July 30, 1979, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Lois "Mary" Arthur and Bert Hoover "Rusty" Tabbytite Jr. He attended and excelled in several schools in Utah; he later moved to Idaho Falls where he lived many years with his aunt, Julia Apodaca, whom he considered his second mother, and he called Idaho Falls his second home.
He was a proud member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. He enjoyed WWE Wrestling and watching his favorite football team, the Indianapolis Colts, play. He was a music lover of all kinds, especially Bone Thugs and Harmony, George Michael, Tupac, and Color Me Badd. Most of all, he loved being an uncle, spending countless hours with his nieces and nephews.
Kwaina worked in the food industry as a restaurant cook, and he was very passionate about his work ethic and proved to be a hard worker. He was the strong, silent type but loved meeting new people. He also loved his dog, Milo, so much- as his own son. Kwaina was a wonderful friend, brother, son, uncle, nephew, and cousin. To everyone who knew him, he will be deeply missed.
Kwaina is survived by his mother and father; sisters, Annalena (Jeremy) Maddox of Idaho Falls, ID, Kinsella Orr of Salt Lake City, UT, Roseanne (Michael) Mendez of Fort Hall, ID, and Lavina Williams of Pocatello, ID; brothers, Stormy (Angel) Tabbytite of Pocatello, ID, Michael Tabbytite of Pocatello, ID, and Russell (Oshaleh) Arthur of Fort Hall, ID, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and family that lives in Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington, Oklahoma, Tabbytite, Arthur, Oldman, Apodaca, and Manzanarez.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William Sr. and Mary Elise Blackburn Arthur; paternal grandparents, Bert Tabbytite Sr. and Leatrice Pewardy; sister, Yonnie Tabbytite; brothers, Leroy and Douglas Arthur; aunt, Cassie Oldman; and a cousin, Syrene Stewart.
A private family service will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.