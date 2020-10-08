Kyle Glade Larish died unexpectedly from natural causes on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Ammon, ID. Kyle was born May 28, 2003 in Meridian, ID to his parents Scott and Janalyn Larish. He was welcomed home by his older sister, Kelly, who would become his life-long best friend.
From the beginning, Kyle did things in his own way and on his own schedule. His parents wondered if he would ever decide to talk. They put him in speech therapy but he refused to utter a word until, one day, he suddenly and perfectly recited the whole alphabet and the text of Dr. Seuss's ABC book.
Kyle loved discussing his varied interests. He was an intellectual hippy, with a huge spirit of adventure. He was a talented guitar player and loved the Grateful Dead. He loved to talk about politics and history with his dad. They also shared a love of computers which started when his dad built him his own little computer desk when he was just a toddler.
Kyle's intellectual curiosity led him to join the Hillcrest High School Debate Team, where he found a great circle of friends. He quickly honed his talent for speaking and discussion and was thrilled when he made it to State Speech his first year. He always chose unique speech topics and made them interesting to those who were privileged to hear him in competition rounds.
Kyle loved the outdoors. He and his mom camped and hiked together often. He loved going to D-93's Pine Basin Summer Camp as a child. Last year he climbed Mt. Borah with his mom and her friends. He was rather slow climbing up the mountain until they got to Chicken-Out Ridge, and then he scrambled across without any hesitation.
Kyle also loved going to his grandma's house in Ashton, especially going down to the river where he had recently learned how to fly fish.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Scott Thomas Larish and Janalyn Richards Larish of Ammon; ID, his sisters, Kelly Grace Larish, also of Ammon, ID, and Michelle (Josh) Hislop of South Dakota; his brother, Daniel (Whitney) Larish of South Dakota; and his grandmothers, JoAnn Gifford Richards of Ashton, ID and Lana Marie Janke of Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Ronald Glade Richards and Lloyd Thomas Larish.
Graveside services will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at 12:00, at Ashton Pineview Cemetery, 3600 E. 1300 N. Ashton, ID, under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to D-93's Pine Basin Camp in Kyle's name. http://bonnevilleedfoundation.mystrikingly.com
