Our wonderful uncle and friend, Bart, passed away September 8, 2020.
Bart was born on July 8, 1939 to Clarence and Florence Bennett in Portland Oregon. He was the treasured brother of Jerry and Steve Bennett.
Bart was a talented artist with a special love for painting. He was a great guy and a fantastic uncle. If it was in his power, he would give anything and everything he had to his nieces, nephews, and friends. We all loved Bart very much and he will be missed dearly.
Bart was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, and brother Steve.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Turtle and Crane Assisted Living and the nurses there that took such great care of him and even sat with him while he passed. Also, a special thank you to One Source Hospice who were great and stayed with him until he passed.
Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lincoln Cemetery, corner of Lincoln and Hitt roads. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com