1/1
L. Bennett
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our wonderful uncle and friend, Bart, passed away September 8, 2020.

Bart was born on July 8, 1939 to Clarence and Florence Bennett in Portland Oregon. He was the treasured brother of Jerry and Steve Bennett.

Bart was a talented artist with a special love for painting. He was a great guy and a fantastic uncle. If it was in his power, he would give anything and everything he had to his nieces, nephews, and friends. We all loved Bart very much and he will be missed dearly.

Bart was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry, and brother Steve.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Turtle and Crane Assisted Living and the nurses there that took such great care of him and even sat with him while he passed. Also, a special thank you to One Source Hospice who were great and stayed with him until he passed.

Graveside services will be held at noon Monday, September 14, 2020, at Lincoln Cemetery, corner of Lincoln and Hitt roads. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home East Side
963 South Ammon Road
Idaho Falls, ID 83406
(208) 522-2992
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved