Lacey Danielle Kelly Jensen, 36, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 20, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Lacey was born December 29, 1983, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ronney G. Kelly and Dawn V. Showers Kelly. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and attended Skyline High School.
On November 9, 2019, she married Robert M. Jensen in Blackfoot, Idaho. Lacey and Robbie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Lacey worked at Flying W. Pallet. She enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, camping, singing, karaoke, being a friend and sister to many, but she especially loved being a mother to her children.
Lacey is survived by her loving husband, Robbie Jensen of Idaho Falls; children, Cameron Correia, Cyan Correia, Kirsten Correia, Braxton Kelly, Jackson Chaika, and Kyson Jensen, all of Idaho Falls; brothers, Bradley (Melissa) Kelly of Idaho Falls and Ryan Wehman of UT; sisters-in-law, Rienna (Patrick) Tullos and Danica Spencer, both of Idaho Falls; parents, Ronney and Dawn Kelly of Idaho Falls; in-laws, Mike and Patsy Spencer of Idaho Falls; grandparents, Joseph and Janet Kelly of Idaho Falls, and Shirley M. Showers of Bloomsburg, PA.
She was preceded in death by her Poppy, Robert L. Showers; aunt, Clorine Fulkersin; cousin, Meghan Wark; brother-in-law, Spencer Jensen; great grandmother, Goldie Carr; uncle, Rick V. Kelly; and great grandparents, Merrill and Bessie Showers and Alfonso and Hazel Bennett.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services.
