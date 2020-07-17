LaDean May Gray Harmston passed away peacefully May 28, 2020 in San Diego, California. LaDean was born July 28, 1930 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Charles LaVern Gray and Anna Mae Rathbun Gray. She was the third of three children (Carl and Lois). LaDean was a 4th generation Idahoan and proud of her heritage. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1948.



Following graduation, LaDean attended Idaho State University in Pocatello. Here she met Lawrence "Larry" Harmston, her love and life's companion. They were married July 30, 1950. Larry was "career" Navy and for over the next 30 years they, and their children Don and Kaye, served in Washington, California, Hawaii, the Philippines and Northern Ireland.



LaDean was a skilled homemaker and crafts person. She could cook(learning new recipes in each new location), sew(1 item that always traveled with her during her Navy career was her original Singer Featherweight sewing machine), refinish furniture and garden. She knitted, did needlework and when the kids grew older and she had more time, began to draw and paint. She was quite accomplished and appreciated the art created by others.



One of LaDean's most remembered gifts was her willingness to volunteer and help others. She was the Room Mother in school and the on the PTA Council. She served in the Girl Scouts of America in San Diego, the Far East Council in the Philippines and in Northern Ireland. She was a member of the Red Cross in the Philippines, supporting servicemen in the hospital in the Viet Nam era. When Larry was assigned to his many of his duty stations, he was the Senior Enlisted man for the station. This made LaDean the Senior Enlisted wife and she served as Ombudswoman for the enlisted wives to the Naval Command.



But her true volunteer calling came when she and Larry retired to Idaho Falls in 1977. In 1985, they attended a talk on local geography given by the Bonneville County Historical Society in the old Carnegie Library. The Historical Society was looking for volunteers and they both jumped in. Larry helped build Eagle Rock, depicting Idaho Falls in the 1900s. LaDean began working in the Reading and Reference Room sharing her knowledge and interest of local Idaho history. Some of this from her own family's collection of information from her parents and grandparents. As the Historical Society became the Museum of Idaho, LaDean was a great resource to researchers, writers, students and anyone who wanted to know more about the region or family history. Rob Thornberry, former managing editor stated "LaDean Harmston is one of the finest history resources in Idaho Falls. She is a constant source of information to the Post Register."



In 2018 LaDean was nominated and selected to receive the Esto Perpetua Award. This award is given out by the Idaho State Historical Society and the Foundation for Idaho History recognizing those preserving and promoting Idaho's history through professional accomplishments, public service or volunteerism and philanthropy. She was grateful for the award but preferred to be in the back ground along side co-worker Judy House providing answers, pictures and clues to solve people's Idaho questions. And being sure the glass was cleaned on Fridays in Eagle Rock and the Carnegie side of the Museum.



LaDean is survived by her son Don (Elma), daughter Kaye (Michael), grandchildren Rebecca, Jennifer and Nicholas, and greatgrandchildren Liam, Audrey, Henry, Max, Victoria, Andrew and Calvin. Grammie will be missed by all.



LaDean will be interred with her husband Larry on July 30, 2020, on what would have been their 70th wedding anniversary at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402 are suggested.



