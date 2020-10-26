It is with grateful hearts that we announce the passing of LaDene Jensen Johnson, 85, who passed away on October 22, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. LaDene was born on July 28, 1935 in Lost River, Idaho to Devon and Ruth Jensen. She married her high school sweetheart, Melvin James Johnson, and they made their home in Arco, Idaho. Together, Mel and LaDene raised their five children.



In 1971, they moved their family to Idaho Falls. LaDene's life revolved around serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved working as a nurse, and for many years gave tender, loving care to her patients and friends. She enjoyed playing the piano and attending live theater, and especially enjoyed the two missions she and Mel served together, in Scotland and South Carolina. Her children and grandchildren were the joys of her life.



LaDene is survived by her five children; Kathy Ahlstrom, Ron Johnson, Kelly Johnson, Russell Johnson, and Karen Allen; 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and brother Alan Jensen.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Mel; her parents; her sisters, Nycola Anderson and Marge Eastman.



A family burial will take place in the Arco, Idaho Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store