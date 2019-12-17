|
Mabel LaFaun Kershaw Andrews of Idaho Falls and very recently Ammon, passed away December 10, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Meridian, Idaho. LaFaun was born on November 3, 1929 in Bybee, Idaho to Charles Elmer and Josie Mabel Kinghorn Kershaw. She has four brothers, Hyrum Watkins Kershaw (Mildred), George Jay Kershaw (Norene), Larry Morton Kershaw (Nelda) and Glen Kershaw; two sisters, Marcea Mae, and Janalin Kershaw.
LaFaun met Eugene (Gene) Watson Andrews in May 1947, upon his release from serving in the Army during the occupation of Japan. He got her attention by pitching pennies at her, which has always been a favorite family story. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 2, 1948, and celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year.
LaFaun and Gene are parents of seven children whom they raised in Idaho Falls and Shelley. They lived on six acres north of Shelley. They always had a large garden, including two acres of raspberries. It created a lot of work for the family and LaFaun often picked 40 flats of raspberries a day during the growing season.
LaFaun has been a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She has served in many capacities, but her passion was always genealogy. Her expertise opened up opportunites for her to help many others with their family history research. LaFaun and Gene served a mission in the Mexico City Temple and the Idaho Falls Family History Center. They also served in the Idaho Falls Temple for many years.
LaFaun is survived by her husband, Eugene and children; Lynette K Patterson (Kent), Ardery Dean Andrews (Nyle), Lorleine Browning (David), Charles Kevin Andrews (Stephanie); Shaunla Sue Todd (Keith), and Dalan Eugene Andrews (Gina); 37 grandchildren, and sixth on 107 great grandchildren with two on the way, and four great-great grandchildren with the fifth on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents Charles Elmer and Josie Mabel Kershaw; siblings Hyrum, George, Larry, Glen, Marcea Mae and Janalin Kershaw; sister-in-law, Mildred Hanks Kershaw, and daughter, Shauna Rae Andrews.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 11 am at the Woodville Chapel,1555 North 700 East, Shelley, Idaho. There will be a viewing on Friday, December 20, 6-8:00 pm at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak, Shelley, Idaho and at 10-10:45 am prior to the funeral at the Woodville Chapel. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Idaho Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 17, 2019