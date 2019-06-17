Lainina Raquel Ivarra, 65 of Lewisville, Idaho, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at EIRMC in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Lainina was born November 17, 1953 in Weslaco, Texas to Nicandro Amaro Aguilera and Julia Isabel Valero. She married Joe Ivarra May 23, 1970; they were blessed with 4 daughters and 4 sons. Lainina was a member of The Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and thrift shopping. She is survived by her husband, Joe Ivarra of Lewisville; daughters, Margarita Ivarra of Lewisville, Blanca Hernandez of Idaho Falls, Virginia (Deron) Beck of Idaho Falls, Maria Hall of Idaho Falls; sons, Geronimo Ivarra of Idaho Falls, Reymundo ( Kristen) Ivarra of Idaho Falls, Faustino (Chelsea) Ivarra of Rigby, Joseph Ivarra of Rigby; sisters, Bertha Begay, Rebecca Aguilera; brothers, Alfonso, Rafael, Robert, Rodolfo, Ruben and Ricardo Aguilera; 28 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicandro and Julia Agilera; brothers, Salvador and Raul Aguilera; and sister, Rosalva Campos. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Eckersell Funeral Home, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby). Interment will follow at the Lewisville Cemetery.