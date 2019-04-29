Resources More Obituaries for Lane Ward Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lane Ward

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rueland Lane Ward, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away from cancer on April 25, 2019, surrounded by family.



Lane was born October 2, 1945 in Driggs, Idaho to Rueland and Estelle Ward. He was the second of five children. His early years were spent on the family farm in Felt, Idaho where he learned principles of hard work, obedience, and a job well done. When he was still too little to reach the pedals, Lane would steer the old truck as his dad loaded hay bales on the back. By age 8 he was milking 8 head of cows but his sister had to help him lift the milk cans. At age 10 his family moved to Rexburg so his father could complete his Bachelor's degree, but spent summers back on the farm.



Lane attended the National Jamboree and became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Madison High in 1963 and attended his first year of college at The University of Wyoming in Laramie. He served a mission in the Central British mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He graduated from Ricks College and BYU.



Lane married Bonnie Hoopes in 1968 in the Idaho Falls Temple. At age three he knew he wanted to be a dentist and worked hard to achieve that goal. He graduated from Northwestern University School of Dentistry in Chicago, IL. There they welcomed two daughters, Kamara and Kolette. After dental school Lane joined the military and served as a dentist in the US Public Health Service stationed in Miami, Florida. He took care of dental needs for various branches of the military but worked mainly on the Merchant Marines. In 1975, he moved home to Rexburg, Idaho where he opened a dental practice. He loved his patients and enjoyed providing quality care to them for over 40 years. A son, Ryan and daughter, Jodie, joined his family shortly after moving to Rexburg.



Lane loved spending time with family and watching his kids and grandchildren in their activities. He also liked to read and found great joy from serving others. His life was defined by service. Lane's love of service led him to join the Rotary Club when he first moved to Rexburg. He remained an active member the rest of his life, serving in several positions including president. He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ and was happy to serve in the ward and stake wherever he was asked. He served in many church callings including Bishop, temple worker, and faithful home teacher.



Lane is survived by his wife, Bonnie Hoopes Ward, mother, Estelle Ward, Children Kamara (Dane) Dickson, Kolette Ward, Ryan (Deon) Ward, Jodie (Bo) Crofoot, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Siblings Jerrie (Wanless) Southwick, Cathryn (Rodney) Green, Kerry (Linda) Ward.



He was preceded in death by his father Rueland and sister Susan.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 314 East 2nd North. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Saturday from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.