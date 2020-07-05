1/1
LaRae Ireland
1939 - 2020
Doris LaRae Jackman Ireland, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Tambree Meadows in Idaho Falls.

LaRae was born December 16, 1939 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Dale Hiatt Jackman and Doris Emily Transtrum Jackman. She grew up in the Rose area and graduated from Blackfoot High School with the Class of 1958.

On May 20, 1966 LaRae married Maurice Eugene "Rusty" Ireland in Blackfoot, Idaho. He preceded her in death on October 5, 2017.

LaRae worked at "the site" for several years. During her married life she spent time on the truck with Rusty and working for neighbor farmers during harvest. LaRae's true calling was as a homemaker. She was an awesome Mom who took care of her family and home.

LaRae was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was honorable and kind and served in many humanitarian projects. She enjoyed crocheting. She adored her two girls and three grandchildren and loved spending time with them.

LaRae is survived by her daughters, Amy (Michael) Arizola of Idaho Falls, and Annie Ireland Gardner of St. George, UT; brothers, Marlis D. (Janet) Jackman of Kimberly, and Gerlad (Jacque) Jackman of Sandy, UT; three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty Ireland and her parents, Dale and Doris Jackman.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Post Register from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
