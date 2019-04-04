Resources More Obituaries for LaRae Williamson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaRae Williamson

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers LaRae N Williamson, Born May 7, 1929 in Hyrum, Utah to Weldon and Eva McBride. She passed away in her daughters' home, in Lake Jackson, Texas on March 23, 2019 at the age of not quite 90.



She was a daughter, sister, wife, Mother, Grandma, and Great grandma but none of these words begin to describe the woman she was. She was strong in spirit, sassy at times, gentle, warm, giving and she had the heart the size of the Rocky Mountains. She laughed with us, shared our tears and never stopped believing in our ability to conquer life. She gave us the freedom to learn who we are and encouraged us to be the best we could be. There are no words to express what her absence will mean to each of us but we know she will always be watching over us until we join her again and can feeling her arms wrapped around us once more.



Graveside service and interment will be April 12, 12 noon, Hyrum City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.net