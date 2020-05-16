Or Copy this URL to Share

LaRain was born April 26, 1939, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Abner Garr Widdison and Lilly Dareta Hemsley Widdison. She grew up in Hibbard and attended Madison High School in Rexburg.



On July 20, 1955, she married Jay Blair Nave in Rexburg. LaRain and Blair lived in Hibbard, Moody Creek, and Rexburg, before making their home in Idaho Falls in 1959. LaRain was a homemaker and mother.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Blair and LaRain were sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1964. She worked for Sears for twenty years. She was an artist and painter with both watercolor and oils. She was an excellent cook. LaRain enjoyed crafts, traveling, and spending time with her grandchildren.



LaRain is survived by her loving husband, Blair Nave of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Kathy Nave and Julie Montgomery of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Dr. Jerry (Kelly) Nave of Idaho Falls, ID; brothers, Larry (Gloria) Widdison of Rexburg, and Dan (Judy) Widdison of Washington, UT; ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ramon Widdison, and sister, LeAnn Bottles.



A private family viewing will be held. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



