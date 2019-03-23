Resources More Obituaries for LaRee Winn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaRee Winn

1924 - 2019 Obituary Flowers LaRee Dawson Summers Winn, 95, passed away March 21, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho. She was born January 13, 1924 in Rexburg, Idaho to William Edward Dawson and Effie Smith Dawson. She was the seventh of eight children. She was a completely devoted mother, wife, nurturer and friend. She was known for her wisdom, counsel and compassion and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her testimony of Christ echoed in everything she did.



LaRee grew up in Rexburg, and when she was 16 years old married Roy John Summers. They lived on the Rexburg bench farming with Roy's father, Harvey Summers. Their life was a wonderful one centered around family, farm and hard work. They had four children, Gary, Bud, Sherry and Kim. She loved cooking and feeding her children and the many hired men who lived with them while working on the farm. There were always three home cooked meals a day every day. Her greatest joy in life were her children. They were an active family and in their spare time enjoyed skiing at Bear Gulch, fishing, and waterskiing.



LaRee enjoyed a bowling league, the ESA Sorority, and volunteering at Madison Memorial Hospital. She loved music, especially the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and the Lawrence Welk Show.



After 25 years of marriage, they divorced and Laree moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Not one to be idle, she earned her nursing degree and enjoyed working for a doctor, volunteering at Primary Children's Hospital and the VA hospital.



LaRee loved people, serving and keeping busy. She later returned to Rexburg to be close to her children.



She married Harold Linece "Jay" Winn January of 1982. Jay and LaRee enjoyed being in Rexburg around family. Their home was the "go to" place for her grandchildren to be nurtured. They also enjoyed spending the winter months traveling together in their motor home staying in Death Valley.



Grandpa Jay passed away in March of 1999. LaRee enjoyed serving in the church as a visiting teacher, working in the library, and the Idaho Falls temple laundry. Her last calling was that of compassionate service.



She is survived by her children, Gary (Shannon) Summers, Bud Summers, Sherry (Gerry) Daniel, and Kim Summers as well as her fifty-three grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30th at the Rexburg North Stake Center, 312 E 2nd North, in Rexburg, Idaho at 11:00 am. The viewing will be at the Flamm Funeral Home from 5:30 until 7:00 pm on Friday night. The viewing prior to the funeral will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the Rexburg Stake Center. Interment will be at the Sugar City Cemetery.



Our family wants to thank the Homestead for their loving kindness to our mother and grandmother during her time there. Her legacy of love will continue through generations. Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2019