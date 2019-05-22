Services Flamm Funeral Home - Rexburg 61 North 1st East Rexburg , ID 83440 (208) 356-5721 Resources More Obituaries for Laren Piquet Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Laren Piquet

1946 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Laren Martin Piquet died on May 20, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer.



Laren was born June 2, 1946 to Martin William Piquet and Dove Mary Nickell Piquet in Driggs. He had an older brother, Myron and younger sister, Nila. They lived on a farm on the majestic Teton River, where Laren learned to trap, fish, hunt in addition to working hard on the family farm.



Laren went to school in Driggs, and graduated from Teton High School. He attended one year of Ricks College in Rexburg and earned a degree from a business college in Idaho Falls. Laren loved life at a young age he began working at the Teton Valley Lodge. Here he learned the art of flyfishing, guiding and cajoling fishermen and duck hunters and checker playing from the renowned owner, Alma Kunz.



Laren started Laren Piquet Guiding Services in the 1960's and has guided fishermen for over 55 years on the entire stretch of the Teton River from the headwaters to the lower Teton.



In 1970, he met the love of his life, Laura Joline Cathey, and after a beautiful, romantic courtship, they were married November 19, 1971 in Driggs they made their home in Bates on the Teton River where Laren farmed and ranched their entire life. They had four phenomenal sons, Lucas, Michael, Robert, and Andrew. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His favorite calling was being the basketball coach of the young men for three years.



He loved to hunt and fish. If you ever had the honor of watching Laren cast a fly, it was artistry in motion. There was no better man and no better fly fisherman. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



Laren is survived by his wife of 47 years, Laura, three sons, Lucas (Rhonda), Michael (Amy) and Robert (Morgan), and a sister, Nila (John) Gentry.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Dove Piquet, a son, Andrew Piquet, and his brother, Myron Piquet.



Funeral Services will be held at the Driggs Stake Center in Driggs on May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitations will be held on May 28, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will be another visitation on May 29 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow service at the Bates Cemetery.