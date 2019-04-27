Resources More Obituaries for LaRie Boyenger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? LaRie Boyenger

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers LaRie Venna Boyenger, age 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away April 26, 2019 at her home.



LaRie was born May 26, 1937, in Idaho Falls, Idaho a daughter of Eldon Lehi Fisher and Beulah Summers Fisher. Larie was raised in Idaho Falls and attended school there. She married Ernest Burns. They later divorced. She then married Billy Kay Barrett and he preceded her in death. She married Pete Jorgensen and he preceded her in death. She married Gordon Albright and were later divorced. She married John "Jack" Boyenger and he preceded her in death.



LaRie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to jitter bug, camp, fish, dance, going for rides, jewelry, and holding her new twin baby great granddaughters.



LaRie is survived by her daughters Nickcole (Richard "Mav") Francis of Idaho Falls, Corrine (Ross) Pratt of Idaho Falls, Sonjia (Danny) Hansen of Pocatello, son, Todd D. Barrett of Ucon, sister, Marlene Brown of Rigby, Brother Douglas Fisher of Ririe, 12 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren.



Larie is preceded in death by her parents, Three husbands, Billy Kay Barrett, Pete Jorgensen, John "Jack" Boyenger, son, LaMar Eldon Barrett sister, Almina Jensen, brothers Marvin Fisher and Michael Fisher.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel in Rigby. The family will visit with friends Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. till the time of service. Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. The family expresses their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to LaRie. Published in Post Register on Apr. 27, 2019