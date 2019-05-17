Larry Dean Hill, 67, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at a hospital in Portland, Oregon following a heart attack. He was born February 14, 1952 at the Nellis Air Force Base Hospital. He was the son of C. Dean Hill and Norma Hoenes Hill.



Larry grew up and attended school in Blackfoot, graduating from Blackfoot High School. He married Lynda L. Bennett on November 7, 1970. They are the parents of two daughters, Larinda and Jessica.



Larry attended Idaho State University for two years then attended the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He was employed at Hill-Sandberg Funeral Home for 2 years then decided he didn't like mortuary work. He worked for several years at the State Hospital South in Blackfoot. He then moved to Oregon where he managed motels for several years. He really loved the Northwest. He enjoyed visiting with his family and friends on Facebook. He also enjoyed watching the UFC on television. He had some Chihuahua dogs and said his life was much richer because of them.



Survivors include his wife Lynda; his two daughters, Larinda (Josh) Hill and Jessica (Heath) Taylor of Portland, Oregon; five grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He really loved his grandchildren and watching them run and play. Survivors also include his father Dean (Pauline) Hill of Blackfoot, Idaho; sisters Cathy (Greg) Kunz of Boise, Carol Hill of Pocatello and Becky Hill of Idaho Falls; brother, Robert (Marci) Hill of Blackfoot; brother-in-law, Ralph West of Idaho Falls; and many nephews and nieces.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Norma; sister, Vickie West and brother, David Hill.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot, Idaho. The family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



