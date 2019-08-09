|
John Lorenzo "Larry" Grimmett, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 8, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Larry was born July 20, 1932, in Idaho Falls, ID, to John Lorenzo "Ren" Grimmett and Elizabeth Lucille Jacobson Grimmett. He grew up in Idaho Falls and attended O.E. Bell Junior High and Idaho Falls High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He enjoyed woodshop, P.E., choir, basketball, football, track and his 125 Harley Davidson in high school.
On July 17, 1954, he married Coral Joy Grimmett in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. To this union were born children, John Ray, Robin and Ken Lee. Larry and Coral made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Larry worked as a general contractor, land developer and a cabinet maker. He was a self taught architect, outstanding home builder, designer, craftsman, and was an innovator. He was the owner of Grimmett Building and Supply, a "Builder of Better Homes".
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He donated his time and equipment for 8 years to set up Darby Girls Camp for the church. He enjoyed cross country travel in his motor home, hunting, fishing, and motorcycles of all kinds. He brought Motocross, hill climbing and cross country racing to Idaho Falls. He was a good father and wanted his children to always do their best. He loved his special friend, a Bichon Frise, Tode.
Larry is survived by his son, John Ray (Jan) Grimmett of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Robin Grimmett of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Ken Lee Grimmett of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Norma Armstrong Grimmett of Boise; and two granddaughters, Ciana Jade and Alia Jieyu.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ren and Lucille Grimmett, and his wife, Coral Joy Grimmett, and two sisters, Betty Sarbach and Dorothy Bishop.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South in Idaho Falls, with a Celebration of Life to follow. The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. Burial will be in the Taylor Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 9, 2019