Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
1948 - 2019
Larry Bee Houx, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 1, 2019, in Idaho Falls.

Larry was born January 26, 1948, in Long Beach, California, to L.B. Houx and Betty Miller Houx. He grew up and attended schools in Ucon, Idaho, and graduated from Bonneville High School.

In 1967, Larry joined the United States Navy and fought in the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Pomodon. He finished his service in 1970. On June 18, 1971, he married Susie Jo Nelson Houx in Idaho Falls. Together, they had two children, Joshua and Keri. Larry and Susie made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Larry worked as a craftsman.

Larry was a member of the Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed camping and listening to music. He also had a great interest in custom cars and Harley Davidsons. Larry knew how to have a good time. Family was his #1.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Keri Jean (Scott) Hawker of Boise, ID; son, Joshua Russell Houx of La Center, WA; sister, Bonnie (Len) Wasniak of Southport, NC; brothers, Barry (Bridget) Houx and Bill (Ginger) Houx, both of Idaho Falls, ID; mother, Betty Houx of Idaho Falls, ID; and grandchildren, Kaige Bee, Kolsen, and Taylor Hawker and Bettie and Amber Houx. He is also survived by his traveling companion, Sophie, the wonder-dog.

He was preceded in death by his father, L.B. Houx, and his wife, Susie Houx.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the home of Bill Houx, 13973 N. 35th East in Idaho Falls.

Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 5, 2019
