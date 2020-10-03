Larry H Powell, 68, of Ammon, passed away September 28, 2020, at his home.
Larry was born August 31, 1952, in Pocatello, Idaho, to John Davis Powell Jr. and Mary Lorraine Howell Powell. He was born the fourth of twelve children, having five sisters and six brothers. Larry attended Highland High School, Brigham Young University - Provo and graduated from Idaho State University with an Associate of Applied Science in 1985.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served an honorable mission in the California Anaheim Mission from 1973 to 1975.
Larry had two daughters, Nichole and Tonya Powell. He worked as a steel worker and later for the State of Idaho's Department of Health and Welfare as a self-reliance specialist. On November 1, 2013, he married the love of his life, Carol Elaine Powell in the Idaho Falls Temple for time and all eternity. Larry and Carol made their home in Ammon, Idaho. He retired in 2014 after 24 years with the State of Idaho.
Throughout his life, Larry enjoyed music and especially singing musical numbers with siblings and family. He sang in school and church choirs and played piano, organ and guitar. He also sang in the Pocatello chapter of the Barber Shop Quartet Society. Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, reading, attending family reunions and riding his motorcycle. He had a passion for martial arts, studied in the art of Kenpo Karate and reached the rank of purple belt in 1993. He enjoyed doing handyman projects around the house as well.
Larry enjoyed time spent with his children and grandchildren, family and neighbors. He was a kind, gentle and loving person, always quick to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was the kind of neighbor everyone wishes they had - thoughtful, helpful, caring and a great friend.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol Elaine Powell of Ammon, ID, two daughters, Donna Nichole (Lincoln) McDonald of Idaho Falls, ID, and Tonya Lee (William) Shomaker of Smiths Station, AL; step-daughter, Libby Black, two step-sons, Peter C. Esta and Ronald J. Esta; six brothers, two sisters, two grandsons and one granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Ammon 26th Ward, 1100 South Tiebreaker, with Bishop Brian Nelson officiating.
