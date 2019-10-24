|
Larry Ray Fullmer died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Larry was born on February 16, 1932, in Tetonia, Idaho to SidneyRicks and M. Merrel Hansen Fullmer. He was the oldest of three. He had a sister Nadine and a brother Kay. He was raised in Teton Valley on a small farm. He also helped his Grandfather Hanson on his farm just down the road. His father died in 1956. He and his mother became real close. He graduated from Teton High School in 1950. He always said his best subject was Geneal Douglass.
On March 29, 1951, he married Geneal Douglass in the Idaho Falls Temple. They have been married for 68 years. They lived in Idaho Falls most of their married life. He worked as a taxi driver, worked for Old Faithful Beverage, as a milkman, a school bus driver, and as manager for General Mills for 15 years. Larry and his son, Wynn, were owners of Skyline Grain. He loved his horses, Ribbons, Flicka, and King. He was a member of the Iona Posse and the Jefferson County Posse. He loved picnics in the west hills of Teton Valley and for over 25 years spending time at "Grandpas' Clearing" in Tetonia, Idaho.
Larry was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many callings including Ward Clerk and Ward Missionary, he was a Temple Ordinance Worker for 7 years at the Idaho Falls Temple.
Larry and Geneal had 7 children: Dale Larry (deceased) (Betty) Fullmer, Regena Ann Fullmer, Wynn Kay (Teresa) Fullmer, Mary Jean (David) Bailey, Merrill Douglass (Kristie) Fullmer, William Sidney (Jackie) Fullmer, and Kenneth Lorin (Michelle) Fullmer. He has 27 grandchildren and 60 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sidney and Merrel Fullmer; sister, Nadine Larson; brother, William Kay Fullmer; son, Dale Larry Fullmer; and daughter-in-law, Kendi (Merrill) Fullmer.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Summerwood Ward, 1925 E. 49th S., Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, and from 9:30-10:45 a.m., prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Cache-Clawson Cemetery in Tetonia, Idaho. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Published in Post Register on Oct. 24, 2019