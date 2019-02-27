Resources More Obituaries for Larry Thatcher Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Larry Thatcher

1955 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lawrence "Larry" Jon Thatcher, 63, of Idaho Falls, passed away on February 26, 2019, at his home.



Larry was born December 30, 1955 in Idaho Falls to Richard E. Thatcher and Ann Marie Mays Thatcher. Born the second child of three, he had an older brother, Tracy LaMay Thatcher, and a younger sister, Tami Thatcher.



Larry was a musician, engineer, mechanic, guitar repairman, philosopher, but thought of himself as a teacher. When learning of his impending death, there was no time for denial, anger or grief, Larry continued to work hard to assure that his affairs were in order and that he would leave behind a "clean-camp".



After graduation from Idaho Falls High School, Larry married Sheila Ballard on July 27, 1975. Together they raised their daughter, Lydia, who achieved academic excellence through grade school, high school and college. Lydia graduated with honors from the Idaho State University Nursing program. Her thirst for knowledge continues as she pursues a doctorate in geriatric acute care. Larry called her his "Doctor-Nurse" and relied on her guidance and advice as he became primary caretaker to his 93-year-old father, Dick Thatcher.



Larry worked on his grandfather's ranch in Howe, Idaho, Mays Land & Livestock, from age 13 to 16, where he learned about hard work and equipment repair. In high school, he worked in a pizza shop and established a life-long relationship with the owner, Tom Mueller. After graduation, Larry worked as a factory-trained sewing machine repairman; however left them in 1975, to work for Chesbro Music Company, as a guitar technician and manager of quality control.



After 8 1/2 years with Chesbros Larry purchased half-ownership of Power Sports, a long-time established business selling and maintaining Yamaha, Polaris, Kawasaki, and Harley Davidson equipment and accessories. Once transferring his ownership interest, he continued on as a professional mechanic.



In 1987, Larry began working in the propane industry, as his father and grandfather before him. Larry worked as a propane driver, serviceman, salesman, and bulk storage transfer agent, learning every step of the way. He became an RV Industry Association trainer, conducting classes nationwide. Larry also volunteered to serve on National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) committees representing the National Propane Gas Association. He worked tirelessly to research and mitigate equipment failure in RVs, gas fireplaces, propane systems and barbeques. He often said he did this work because "God doesn't want people to suffer from burns because of stupid sh**!"



Larry then began his life work as an accident investigator and research and development consultant. Larry recently retired as an independent expert providing deposition and trial testimony for hundreds of propane and gas explosions.



For years, Larry continued to repair guitars out of his home shop for friends and other professional musicians. Larry's musical background began by playing the organ at age 5, the saxophone in grade school, and tuba in junior high and high school, Larry started playing bass guitar in professional bands at age 16. In 1974, Larry joined the band Goodwill (aka Affection Collection) and played with this band for over 40 years.



After Larry and Sheila divorced, Larry became reacquainted with Debbie Onkes Dobbe, a friend from high school. They spent the last 5 years of Larry's life making music and plans for retirement.



Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Anne Thatcher, grandparents Emlen and Marie Mays, and grandfather, Lawrence Thatcher.



He is survived by his daughter, Lydia Marie Thatcher Moor and her husband Joshua (Tucson, AZ), his father, Richard "Dick" Thatcher (Idaho Falls, ID), his partner, Debbie Onkes Dobbe (Idaho Falls, ID), brother, Tracy Thatcher (Centraila, WA), sister, Tami Thatcher, and Lydia's mother, Sheila Thatcher (Tucson, AZ). He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Lacy and Sonny. Larry also leaves behind countless friends that will miss this man that left this earth on his own terms, without fear, without pain, and knowing what an impact he left behind.



