Laurna Crookston Lundberg passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020.



She was born on May 7, 1932, the youngest of three sisters, to her parents Laurn Edgar Crookston and Blanche Pond Crookston, in Preston Idaho. Delivered by Dr. Allen Cutler.She was blessed in the Preston 1st Ward by her father and given the name of Laurna. The family then lived in the Preston Idaho Area.



After the passing of Laurna's paternal grandfather, Nicholas Welch Crookston in 1932, the estate was divided up and Laurna's parents received the land held by paternal grandmother, Alice Rice Crookston. Part of the old Rice estate, about 6 acres located south of the Logan river on 1st East. A house was built and the family moved to the house in November 1935.



Laurna went to schools in Hyrum and in Logan. Growing up, she liked the outdoors, animals, and could hit a baseball a mile!



Laurna attended, and graduated from Utah State University with a degree in Education and a minor in Art.



She met Richard Lundberg at the China Lake Naval Air Station in the spring of 1958. They married on September 12, 1959 in Logan Utah. The couple moved to Indianapolis and lived in an apartment upstairs from actor Dick Van Dike's parents. In August 1960, their first child, a son, John Richard Lundberg was born.



In December 1960, the new family moved to California, briefly staying with Laurna's sister, Gayle Miller before buying a house in Redondo Beach. While in Redondo, second child, a daughter, Erika Lundberg was born.



In 1963, the family moved to Orange, California, where third child, another son, Jens Nicholas Lundberg was born in 1965. Fourth child, the third son, Lance Jordan Lundberg was born in October 1967.



The family moved back to Indianapolis for the timeframe 1971 to 1978. Then back to Camarillo California for 1978 to 2004. Eventually Laurna and Richard moved to Ammon Idaho to be closer to Laurna's sister Joan Smith.



Throughout Laurna's life she was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, serving in many callings, including Primary President, Relief Society President, Librarian, visiting teacher. She was constantly looking for ways to enlighten lives of ward members and people in the community, whether through her hand drawn birthday/holiday cards or holiday treats other heartfelt endeavors. She was also involved in providing hospice care services in the communities in which she lived.



Laurna was very close to her sisters Gayle and Joan, regularly commuting to Salt Lake City to be with Gayle during treatment and hospice until her passing in 2012. Living in Ammon Idaho, Laurna was able to be close with her sister Joan on regular basis, being just a couple miles away, until till Joan's passing in 2014.



She will be missed by the many dear friends made throughout her life.



Funeral services were held at 11:00AM Tuesday, October 20th at the Ammon 26th Ward Chapel, Interment was at the Logan City Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Eastern Idaho Hospice.



