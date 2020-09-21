Laverne Joy Carter passed August 14th 2020 from lymphoma in her son Bill's home in Eagle, Idaho.She was born to Gustave and Lydia Lange July 16th 1941 at the LDS hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was raised on a farm in New Sweden, attending New Sweden School through 8th grade before moving on to OE Bell Jr high and graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1959.After graduation she moved to Idaho Falls and worked as a bookkeeper for a local downtown business. While living there she met her future husband, Jim, who was working as an Engineer at the AEC (DOE) site. They married August 12 1961 and had two sons, Bill and Robert.While her boys were attending Ethel Boys Elementary school she began volunteering in the Library. This led to a career as a librarian until her retirement in the late 90s.Laverne served on several community Christian boards; Information and Referral, Christian Counseling, Regional Counseling for Christian Ministry, Idaho Falls Community Food Bank, and FISH (Friends in Service Here). She was a life long member of St. John's Lutheran Church.She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, parents Gus and Lydia, sister Anita David, and brothers Mervin and Larry.She is survived by her son Bill with his wife Rachelle and children Charlotte and Andy, and son Robert and his husband Kelly.There will be a graveside service Saturday, Oct.3rd at 4pm at New Sweden Cemetery for Jim and Laverne followed by a Celebration of Life for Laverne at 6 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn.The family asks that you make a donation to the Community Food Basket in leu of Flowers.