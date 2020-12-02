LaVerne Mable Olm, 88, of Ammon, passed away December 1, 2020, at her home.
LaVerne was born August 25, 1932, in Seattle, Washington, to Lincoln Carr Varco and Ethel Camilla Christensen Varco. She lived in the Seattle area until graduation.
On May 31, 1952, she married Duane Leroy Olm in Seattle. She traveled with Duane while he was serving in the military to France, Germany, and Georgia. They settled in Burbank, Washington, where they raised their children. Later, they moved to Spokane, Washington, where they lived for 40 years. Duane passed away on July 19, 2008. In 2013, LaVerne moved to Idaho Falls to be near her daughter.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church. LaVerne volunteered at Spokane Valley Hospital for nearly 30 years. She loved all her dear friends at TOPS and MorningStar Senior Living. She was most proud of her family and all of their accomplishments.
LaVerne is survived by her son, Randal (Rose) Olm of Priest River, ID; daughter, Kristy Garrett of Ammon, ID; daughter-in-law, Cindy Olm of Spokane, WA; sister-in-law, JoAnn Varco of Cathedral City, CA; and 5 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lincoln and Ethel Varco; husband, Duane Olm; son, David Olm; and brother, Jim Varco.
Services will be held at a later date.
