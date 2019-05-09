Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Elg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Elg

1949 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lawrence E. 'Larry' Elg, 69, of Idaho Falls, the only son of Lawrence 'Swede' and Ruby Elg passed away at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center Wed., May 8, 2019, as a result of traumatic brain injury.



He served two tours of duty in Vietnam for the US Army and his country. He also served in England and Germany.



Larry was a pipe fitter at the Idaho National Laboratory until he retired in 2010.



An avid marksman, Larry won several awards as a sharpshooter in the Army and numerous trophies trap shooting at the trap shooting facility west of Idaho Falls. He also rode bareback broncs in local rodeos and enjoyed sky diving in his youth.



He is survived by his sister, Vernene (Mayo) Haskett of American Falls, ID; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins in Southeast Idaho. He was blessed to have a life long friend, Jim Colson, whom he met in the second grade at Emerson Elementary in Idaho Falls.



Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Mon., May 13, 2019, at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-12:30 p.m., prior to services at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com.