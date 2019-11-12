|
Lawrence "Larry" E. Erickson Jr., 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 9, 2019, at Caring Hearts Assisted Living in Pocatello. He was under the care of Heritage Home & Hospice.
Larry was born September 2, 1931, in Havre, Montana, to Lawrence Edward Erickson and Gladys Greene Erickson. He grew up in Great Falls, Montana, and St. Anthony, Idaho, and graduated from South Fremont High School. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington. While there, he was a member and president of the Theta Delta Chi Fraternity. He then received his master's degree in retailing from New York University and served in the Army in Germany after World War II.
On May 24, 1957, Larry married E. Katherine Miller in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they had four children: Anne, Camille, Elizabeth, and David. Larry worked for the JC Penney Company until 1972 when Larry and Katherine moved to and made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Larry managed and owned three women's clothing stores, LeVine's in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, and Carroll's in Idaho Falls. He later worked in real estate sales.
Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he served as the ward organist for many years. He also served at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center. He was a Rotary Club member and president, Chamber of Commerce president and member of the board of directors, and president of the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors and state director of the Idaho Association of Realtors. He was an avid reader and master gardener. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the piano and organ- and was very good at it.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Katherine; daughters, Anne (Robert) Gray of Wasilla, AK, Camille (Thomas) Clark, of Pocatello, ID, and Elizabeth (Emilio) Escalona of Idaho Falls, ID; son, David L. (Jeanine) Erickson of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Carole (Harmon S.) Cannon of Salt Lake City, UT; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Patricia E. Caine; and great-granddaughter, Audrey Clark.
Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the Home Ranch Ward (2051 S. Emerson) with Bishop Jeff Westfall officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 12, 2019