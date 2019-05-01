Services Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main St. Rigby , ID 83442 208-745-6604 For more information about Lawrence Strong Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Strong Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Strong

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lawrence Lee Strong, 82 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home.



Larry was born July 26, 1936 in Mapleton, Minnesota to Charlotte Ivonne Broas who later married Ray Stanton Strong, whom adopted Larry. He was raised and attended schools in Mapleton and graduated in Madelia. On April 21, 1965 Larry married Marie Strong in Idaho Falls. They raised two children together, Bradley and Treena and one grandson, James. Larry entered the Armed Forces with the US Navy in 1954 and retired with the Army National Guard in 1996. Larry continued his education earning his Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. Larry lived in Minnesota, Michigan, Japan, West Virginia, Hawaii, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Washington, California, Nevada and Idaho.



Larry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, reading, crossword puzzles, woodworking and spending time with his loved ones and family.



He is survived by his wife, Marie Strong of Rigby, daughter, Treena (Tobe) Strong-Gasser of Rigby; 2 grandsons, James Strong of Hurricane, Utah and Joshua Sharp of Santa Maria, California, 1 great-grandson, Cutler Strong of Hurricane, Utah, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.



He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Charles Strong and son Bradley Reese Sharp.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Rigby East Stake Center, 4021 E. 300 N. Rigby. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on May 1, 2019