1951 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Norman Layne Freeman was called home to our Heavenly Father on April 23, 2019. Layne was born May 16, 1951 in Rigby, Idaho. He was the second child of four born to Ivan and Verla Benson Freeman. He grew up in a rural farming community known as Independence on a 40-acre farm. This is where he would spend his entire life.



He attended grade school in Burton and graduated from Madison High School in 1969. He went on to attend Ricks college and studied business management. He continued his education and became a civil engineer. He was always learning and loved to read. He was a great note keeper and kept a daily journal.



Over the years Layne had the opportunity to work in several different job fields. He was a hard worker. He found great joy in working with his hands and keeping up the yard and home. He could fix and build almost anything, a skill that he learned from his father. Over the years he has made and built many great pieces of art, including the love of building clocks. He also would build cradles for his grand children out of wood.



Layne loved his Savior and was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held several callings over the years and truly strived to live a Christ like life.



In March of 1999 Layne married Trudy Garner of Rexburg in the Idaho Falls Temple, starting a new chapter in his journey. They stated a new family dynamic as they blended their families into one.



He is survived by his wife Trudy Garner Freeman, sisters; Colleen (Wendell Pells) Fulkerson and Shelley Dye, sons; Ian (Emily) Freeman, Jeremy (Jacquline) Freeman, daughter, Audrey (Sam) Johnson and step children; Joshua Flores, Justin (Kara) Flores, Jenny (James) Wilson and 13 grandchildren.



Layne was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Verla and his brother Marlon.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April27, at the Burton West Chapel. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 25, 2019