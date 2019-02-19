Resources More Obituaries for Leah Landon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leah Landon

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leah Landon, 82, died peacefully on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Shelley, Idaho.



She married the love of her life, James Daniel Landon, September 21, 1956. During their married life they were partners through their Navy years in Astoria, Oregon where their son, Gary, was born, and San Diego, CA before returning to Idaho in 1959. Brenda was born in 1965, and the family was complete.



Leah had many happy years fishing, camping, travelling, and enjoying time with close and extended family and many friends.



Leah is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, Dan Landon; two children, Gary Landon and Brenda (Doug) Inns; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Shelley Stake Center (325 East Locust). The family will meet with friends Thursday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Friday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuenralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Feb. 19, 2019