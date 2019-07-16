Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Leah Whitney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leah Whitney

1939 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Leah Lou Davies Whitney of Idaho Falls passed away July 14, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation. Her passing was due to ongoing complications from a stroke she had suffered several months prior.



She was born to G. Lynn Davies and Luceal Cleverly Davies on February 10, 1939, and grew up in Coltman, graduating from Bonneville High School in 1956.



Leah married Larry Whitney on September 5, 1958, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 3, 1962. They had five children together: Julie (Mark) Wilkey of Idaho Falls, Gaylene (Greg) Biddulph of Idaho Falls, Sandy (Kevin) Maughan of Beaver Creek, Oregon, Mathew (Priscilla) Whitney of Idaho Falls, and Jonathan (Diana) Whitney of Idaho Falls. The couple later divorced, and Leah married Joseph Dunford on November 11, 2002.



Though Leah loved sports, she spent most of her childhood days working in the potato fields. When she and her siblings weren't working in the fields, Leah could be found helping her older brother, Larry, practice football and basketball. His influence greatly impacted Leah's love for sports and competition. In her older years, she learned to play golf and tennis, and she loved to practice those activities. When her children would stop in for a visit, she was often found watching football, basketball, or any other sport that was in season.



She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During her life, she served in many callings and organizations throughout the church. She had a great testimony of the Gospel and loved her Savior dearly.



Leah was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Betty Davies Humphries, and her brother, Larry Davies. She is survived by her sister, Colleen Davies Clark, her five children, fifteen grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Ammon 8th Ward, 2055 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Garn Herrick officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in Ammon Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on July 16, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries