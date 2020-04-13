|
|
|
A celebration of the life of Lee Edlefsen, 82, of St. Anthony is in the works.
Born in Lyman Dec. 28, 1937, he died April 10, 2020, at his home of natural causes.
He lived a full life.
He grew up on a farm in the Lyman area south of Rexburg, the youngest son of Edlef Clark and Mildred Bybee Edlefsen.
It was a fine childhood spent riding horses, fishing and hunting around the neighborhood when he wasn't taking care of his chores. He learned many skills from his parents that he used throughout his life, such as horsemanship, carpentry, cooking and canning everything from pickles to chokecherry syrup.
He attended a three-room elementary school in Lyman and graduated in 1956 from Madison High School in Rexburg, serving as student body president playing on the football team.
He graduated from Utah State University in Logan, Utah. He worked as a social studies and industrial arts teacher and had a long career as a social worker, retiring in 2003.
He married Carolee Rudd in 1960. They later divorced.
He married Joyce Driggs in 1987.
He had many talents and interests. His bread-making was famous in the family, as was his woodworking. He made toy boxes and other projects for family and friends, and furniture for his home and dabbled in painting, wood burning and leather working. He was known for his tolerance of his wife's frequent advice.
He loved hunting, especially for elk, and especially with his son, Alan, who remembers his dad
looked forward to an elk hunting adventure as the biggest event of the year.
At camp, he loved nature and whatever lay around the next corner. He loved the anticipation that accompanied the breaking of the dawn, from the Selway to the high desert. A game of cards, a retold, retold, retold hunting story and a good laugh brought him pure joy. For years his freezer was full of venison and elk meat.
He always loved to fish, and he always found some time to take a kid fishing.
He enjoyed the cornucopia of television, and his daughter Erin remembers watching late night old time shows like "Ma and Pa Kettle" on the weekends together.
He spent many summers working for Teton Trail Rides at Jenny Lake guiding tourists on horseback trips into the Tetons. He told lots of stories about his experiences there and made lifelong friendships with co-workers.
He was a prolific reader and devoured dozens of novels each winter. In the summer he enjoyed golfing on a men's league. He loved traveling, and he and his wife visited the Oregon Coast and ventured afar to Paris, Nova Scotia, Canada, Alaska and the Great Smoky Mountains. He loved Yellowstone Park. He enjoyed gardening and grew beautiful roses and tasty tomatoes.
He's survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Alan (Sherry) Edlefsen of Victor, Erin (Khris) Edlefsen of Puyallup, Wash.; stepchildren Sally (Aaron) Myler of Driggs and Suzanna (Pratap) Murali of Meridian; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 13, 2020