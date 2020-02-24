|
|
|
Leila Pat Hunt, born on March 17, 1931 in St. Anthony, Idaho, to her parents, Leonard and Annie Greenhalgh. She passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
She married Glendon Hunt on January 23, 1949, with their marriage later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After living in St. Anthony for two years, they lived in Priest River, Idaho, for four years, Woodville, Idaho, for two years and Challis, Idaho, for sixty years. To be closer to their doctors, they moved to Idaho Falls in 2016.
She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and gave service in many capacities.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane; and has five living children, Steven (Brenda) Hunt of Salt Lake City, Utah; Brenda Reid of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Pam (Chuck) Felton of Challis, Idaho; Ryan Hunt of Challis, Idaho; and Raylene (Steve) Rasmussen of Ammon, Idaho. At the time of her passing she had 15 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the services rendered by the doctors and nurses on the fifth floor of EIRMC and the Aspen Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the LDS Church at 4030 John Adams Parkway in Ammon, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 12:00-12:45 p.m. prior. Graveside services will be held in Challis, Idaho, on Monday, March 2nd.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 24, 2020