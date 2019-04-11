Resources More Obituaries for Leland Bressler Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leland Bressler

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leland Bressler, 85, of Victor, Idaho passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Rexburg, Idaho. He was born in Parowan, Utah on September 19, 1933, the son of Melvern Lee Bressler and Laura Skougaard Bressler.



Leland graduated from Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955. Leland married Gayle McNeil in Rigby, Idaho, February 15, 1957. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.



He worked for Western Electric installing Telephone Wiring from Salt Lake City, Utah to El Paso, Texas, for the Utah Idaho Sugar Company at the Fox Creek Mine in Teton Valley and at the Sugar Mill in Lincoln, Idaho, and for Clark Construction operating a dragline in Jackson, Wyoming. His final job was for Teton County Road and Bridge where he worked until his retirement.



He served on the Victor City Council and as the Sexton of the Victor Cemetery.



Leland enjoyed, baseball, boxing and fishing. His love for baseball came from playing catcher in his youth. He felt one of his greatest achievement in life was coaching Little League Baseball. He was so proud of the success of the boys he coached.



He is survived by his wife Gayle Bressler of Victor, Idaho. His children; Terri (Milt) Westwood and Mike (Wendy) Bressler, both of Rexburg, Idaho, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a son; Steven Bressler, a daughter; Karen Bressler, a twin brother; Leon Bressler, brother; Melvern Bressler, and two great grandsons.



Funeral services will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Victor LDS Chapel, (87 East Center Street, Victor, ID). The family will meet with friends at the Victor LDS Chapel, Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 PM and again on Monday prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment will be in the Victor Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 11, 2019