Services Nyman Funeral Home 753 South 100 East Logan , UT 84321 (435) 753-7111 Viewing 10:00 AM Nyman Chapel Funeral service 11:00 AM Nyman Chapel

1954 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lenice Kay White, 64, passed away on June 19, 2019, at Terrace Grove in Logan, UT, from pancreatic cancer. Lenice was born November 17, 1954, to Robert LeRoy Rasmussen and Ethel Eunice Smith in Idaho Falls, ID, where she grew up and graduated from Skyline High School.



Lenice married Christopher Thomas White and later divorced. She graduated from Idaho State University as a dental hygienist and moved with her sons to St. Anthony, ID, to begin her career. Lenice loved music and the way it made her feel. She loved traveling to Logan, UT, for the summer productions of the Utah Opera Festival. She later moved to Logan and found joy in being with her grandchildren and taking them to local theater productions.



She was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Lindel. She is survived by her mother, Ethel; brothers and sisters, Leland, Linda Lee Shaw, Lorna Johnson, Lowell, and Larry; and her sons and their families, Corey, Katie, Corey Jr, and Langley White, and Derek, Jessica, and Devni White



A viewing will be held at Nyman Chapel on Wednesday, June 26th at 10 a.m. followed by the Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID.



Lenice would ask that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Four Seasons Theatre Company or take yourself to a theater production and enjoy the show! Published in Post Register on June 21, 2019