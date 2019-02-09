Resources More Obituaries for Leo Larsen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leo Larsen

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leo Alden Larsen, 89, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, rejoining his parents, Alden George Larsen and Irma Green Larsen, his brothers, Dean Larsen and Oscar Larsen, his sister, Lila Simmons, his granddaughter, Lisa Gamett, and his great, great nephew and namesake, Leo Frandsen.



Leo was born and raised and attended school in Menan. One of his earliest responsibilities was milking two cows each morning and then riding on a horse along the fence line allowing the cows to eat the grass in the ditches by the road. As he grew older, he always had a job to help out with family finances. He was a paperboy, janitor at Walgreen's, and a sheepherder. His family moved to Idaho Falls where he graduated from Idaho Falls High School. He attended Seminary and had the lead in the Seminary play. He married Geraldine (Jerry) Fisher on Nov. 28, 1947.



Leo worked at and later owned Dad Clay's Garage. His career was as a district sales representative for American Oil Company (AMOCO). His hard work with the company was rewarded with a trip to Hawaii for him, his wife, several of his gas station dealers, and his district manager. In the late 1940's he bought Western Amusement Company. He ran Tautphaus Park Funland for 50 years and Ross Park Pleasureland in Pocatello for several years. As he operated his parks, he served as mentor for hundreds of teenagers whom he hired to work for him. He taught them integrity and strong work ethics. One of his favorite projects was helping out the Tautphaus Park Zoo. He donated sea lions and penguins to the zoo and contributed financially toward the zoo's success.



Leo also participated in community service. He belonged to the Jaycees, the Junior Chamber of Commerce, and served as its president. That organization awarded him "The Outstanding Young Man Award." He later served on the board for the Chamber of Commerce and served as publicity chairman for the United Way.



On Dec. 26, 1973 Leo married Dawna Baird and they were able to travel extensively. He particularly loved the Caribbean Islands. Leo loved people of all ages and all backgrounds. For the last 2 1/2 years he has resided at Lincoln Court surrounded by many friends and his extensive family. His contributions to the city of Idaho Falls will be honored by displays at the Museum of Idaho on Dad Clay's Garage and Tautphaus Park Funland. He was also featured in Paul Menser's book, "Legendary Locals of Idaho Falls."



Leo is survived by his children: Paula Gamett (Bruce) of Henderson, Nevada; Randy Larsen (Peggy) of Pocatello, Idaho; Mickey Larsen of Pocatello, Idaho; Laurie Burr(Kenny) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Julie Hoyle (Charlie) of Pocatello, Idaho; Laurie Baird Gaffney (Eric Anderson) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and Kathy Weinmeister (Kirk) of Wendell, Idaho. His surviving siblings are Deon Campbell (Derlin-deceased); Janelle Montague (Monty) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; LaRee Ward (Doug) of Bountiful, Utah; Lyle Larsen (Katrina) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.



Leo's family would like to express their gratitude to Lincoln Court, Encompass Home Health, and Hospice for the loving care he received.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Both times at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made for the William J. Maeck Education Center being built in the Tautphaus Park Zoo. Donate at https://www.tpzs.info/donate.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfineralhome.com Published in Post Register on Feb. 9, 2019