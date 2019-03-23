Resources More Obituaries for Leo Linning Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Leo Linning

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Leonardus "Leo" Linning, age 76, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2019, in his home in Idaho Falls. He was born July 14, 1942, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, to Johannes and Elizabeth Tau Linning. He was always proud of his Dutch heritage and taught his children about it. After World War II, the family boarded a ship bound for America and Leo had his 8th birthday during the journey. Three siblings were born in Holland: Betty, John and Rudy. Younger sisters Connie and Leona were born later in America.



The family moved to Whittier, CA where Leo attended elementary through high school. He loved sports (lettering in football, track and wrestling), student council, seminary council, animals, surfing, scouting, and BYU football. He worked at many different jobs when he was young including beekeeping, door manufacturing, and picking avocados. And true to his Dutch roots, he absolutely loved flowers!



Leo attended BYU, where he was on the football team and where he met and later married Laura Hobbs on January 26, 1962. They had three children, Lisa, Leo Jr., and Laura. Throughout his life, Leo's favorite time of year was BYU Football Season. He and Laura moved to Idaho Falls, where they opened a sewing machine and fabric store. He continued for the rest of his life selling and repairing sewing machines as the owner of Pfaff Sewing Center.



He and Laura divorced, and he later married a widow named Larraine Barzee Bush. She had two children from her previous marriage, Brig and Josh, and he was happy to embrace them as his own beloved children. To this new marriage were born Laramie, Logan, Lexie, and Leighton, making one 'L' of a family!



One of Leo's greatest joys was supporting his kids in their activities. He spent countless hours attending athletic events, musical performances, and anything that was important them. He became a favorite among the kids' friends and he welcomed them all with open arms and rejoiced in their successes as well.



Leo will be forever remembered for his love of flowers, farm animals, BYU football, antique cars, morning breakfast with friends, grandchildren, and long relaxed conversations. He was a voracious reader and was constantly focused on improving himself.



Leo is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rudy and John Linning, and his grandson, Han Wheeler. He is survived by sisters Betty (Jim) Livingston, Connie (Edward) Urbanowiz, Leona (Michael) Jimenez, and his children Lisa Linning Newnam, Leo Jr. (Rhonda) Linning, Laura Gibson, Brig (Mindy) Bush, Joshua (Deneece) Bush, Laramie (Joshua) Wheeler, Logan (Mindy) Linning, Lexie (Haysam) Sakar, Leighton (Melissa) Linning, and a legion of adoring grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Centennial ward building (4459 John Adams) of The . The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Elysian Gardens in Salt Lake City, Utah.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on Mar. 23, 2019