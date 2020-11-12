Leo Jacobs Rigby, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Gables of Ammon. He was under the care of Aspen Hospice.
Leo was born on April 27, 1934, in Hibbard, Idaho to Alvin Beck Rigby and Florence Arema Jacobs Rigby. He graduated from Madison High School in 1952. He served in the Central States Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his mission, he was drafted into the Korean War where he served until 1959. Upon returning home, he fell in love with Barbara Greenhalgh and they were married on December 2, 1959, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Dad was employed at the Lincoln Sugar Factory and then was hired at the INEEL where he worked until 1995. He was an avid Boy Scout leader for most of his life and received a Silver Beaver Award for his service. He served with his wife at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center for four years. He loved everything outdoors, music, and family. He spent many years participating in the Idaho Falls Community Band playing the saxophone.
He is survived by his children: Kaylene (James) Harris of Kaysville, UT, Lorin (Heather) Rigby of Idaho Falls, ID, Kristine (Jesse) Higgins of American Fork, UT, and Laree (Randy) Wadsworth of Idaho Falls, ID; his siblings: Gordon Rigby, Ruth Stallings, Leann Denning, and Lorna Leatham; 20 adorable grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, and his parents.
A special thanks to Gables of Ammon and Aspen Home Health and Hospice of Idaho Falls for a wonderful staff and nurses who showed much compassion to our father and our family.
Family services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020. Due to COVID, services will be broadcast live at www.facebook.com/coltrinmortuary
Interment will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
